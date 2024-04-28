Saracens defeat Bristol to claim Allianz Cup

Saracens' players revelled in the moment of lifting the trophy [Getty Images]

Bristol Bears v Saracens: Allianz Cup final

Saracens: (7) 31

Tries: Gondwe, Clapp, Field, Cleall, Campbell Cons: MacDougall (3)

Bristol: (12) 17

Tries: Wills (2), Lovibond Con: Nigrelli

Saracens produced a clinical second-half performance to overcome Bristol Bears and win the Allianz Cup at Shaftesbury Park.

Trailing 12-7 at the break following two tries from the home side's Deborah Wills, captain Lotte Clapp powered over for Saracens early in the second half to level the game.

Bryony Field put Saracens in front but Bristol came back with a try from full-back Ella Lovibond, before Bryony Cleall and May Campbell grabbed scores in the final quarter to earn the victory.

This was Saracens' first Allianz Cup trophy success after being defeated by Exeter Chiefs in last year's final.

"We went in at half-time and really just wanted to come out composed and do things for each other," said Saracens flanker Sharifa Kasolo, who was named player of the match.

"A lot of what we've been working on is supporting each other in our carries and tackles and that's what really gave us that edge today."

Third place in the tournament went to Gloucester-Hartpury, who beat Exeter Chiefs 26-14 at Sandy Park.

Loughborough Lightning defeated Sale Sharks 26-22 to finish fifth, taking an aggregate 48-34 win from a tie played over two legs, while Trailfinders Women beat Harlequins 42-31 to finish seventh.

Line-ups

Bristol: Lovibond; Bonner, Webb, Murray, Wills; Skuse, Burgess (capt); Pam, Sprague, Marston-Mulhearn, Cunningham, Burns, Nigrelli, Molloy, Marston-Mulhearn.

Replacements: Jaques, Bird, Beet, Balogun, Herring, Caux, Lewis, White.

Saracens: Jo-Linkins; Alejandro, Wardle, McKenna, Clapp (co capt); MacDougall, Sellors; Gondwe, Field, Tremelling, Green, Taylor, Campbell (co capt), Kasolo, Cleall.

Replacements: Haynes, Flanagan, Lawford-Wilby, Tansley, Moore, Wyrwas, Williams, Biggs.