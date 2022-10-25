Sara Walsh: Two of the 'same problems' have plagued Bucs all season long
NFL Network's Sara Walsh says that two of the 'same problems' have plagued the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since the beginning of their 2022 NFL regular season.
Aaron Rodgers believes the Packers are making mental mistakes on 20 percent of plays this year, and he's ready for playing time changes for the worst offenders.
We're taking a look at some key stats from the Bears' Week 7 win over the Patriots.
Aaron Judge's future is uncertain. It remains to be seen whether Aaron Boone's is, too.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Matt Eberflus and the Bears had a rare chance to hang 40 on Bill Belichick and the Patriots in New England.
Belichick and Eberflus commented on the dirty hit that knocked David Andrews out of Monday night's game.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
Whatever happened took place after the Gamecocks defeated the Aggies, according to ESPN.
Jakobi Meyers wasn't afraid to stick up for quarterback Mac Jones after the Patriots' ugly loss to the Bears on Monday night. He had a candid take on how the QB situation unfolded.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens try and solve the Week 8 waiver wire for fantasy football managers, but first they go through all of the news of the day.
The Cowboys are adding some experience to their defensive line ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline. NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have agreed to trade for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. They will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas and the Raiders will send a 2023 seventh-rounder back to Dallas. Hankins has played [more]
Check out our Week 8 fantasy football rankings for every position!
Which New York Yankees players showed up this postseason, and which didn't? Pete Caldera hands out his final grades.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens offer up a trio of potential waiver wire options for week 8 — Giants' Daniel Jones, Broncos' Greg Dulcich and Chargers' Josh Palmer.
Andy Behrens examines the week's priority adds as fantasy managers deal with more injuries and navigate the Chiefs and Chargers being on bye.
Former Giants manager Dusty Baker had an incredible response after hearing Bruce Bochy was hired to be the Texas Rangers' new manager.
Michigan State vs Michigan game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 9 game on Saturday, October 29
This week's bowl projections look at how a big win against UCLA has put Oregon in position to reach the College Football Playoff if it keeps winning.
The Cowboys needed to shore up their 20th ranked run defense, which gives up 4.4 yards per carry, for a possible stretch run for the playoffs.