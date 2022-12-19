Sara Walsh reveals the one 'bright spot' Todd Bowles found in Bucs' loss to Bengals
NFL Network's Sara Walsh reveals the one 'bright spot' head coach Todd Bowles found in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Magic had a little fun at the expense of the Celtics and NBC Sports Boston's Eddie House after earning a second consecutive win over Boston at TD Garden on Sunday.
Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their Week 15 loss against the Eagles.
The Jaguars are in the playoff hunt with three games left, but QB Trevor Lawrence has lost his on-field protector.
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Qatar’s Lusail Stadium hosted Sunday’s final between Argentina and France
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
The Commanders had a touchdown wiped off the board late in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Giants due to an illegal formation penalty on wide receiver Terry McLaurin; After the game, McLaurin said that he checked with an official to see if he was correctly lined up on the line of scrimmage and was told [more]
Detroit Lions have roared back to 7-7 on the season to climb firmly into the NFL playoff race in the NFC, and now they're getting the love
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
He appeared in 40 career games for the Tigers across four seasons.
Coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season, but he's going to be smart about it.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
The penalty by Marcus Allen was as bad as it gets.
NBC Sports Bay Area lists the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's 30-yard 'touchdown pass' to Keelan Cole was a great play. However, it was not actually a touchdown pass.
The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched a postseason berth, and can clinch the NFC East and No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with a win over the Dallas Cowboys