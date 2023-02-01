Sara Walsh reveals 'the most lasting memory' of Tom Brady's Buccaneers era
NFL Network's Sara Walsh reveals 'the most lasting memory' of quarterback Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers era.
NFL Network's Sara Walsh reveals 'the most lasting memory' of quarterback Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers era.
Neither CBS Sports nor Tony Romo has commented on the social media fervor as of Tuesday morning.
Tom Brady is retiring again, and the Broncos had a perfect response.
Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes met at midfield after the game.
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Did Tony Romo nearly spit the N-word on live television? That’s what social media users wonder after a bizarre comment heard during Sunday’s CBS broadcast of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ran Carthon came to the Titans in January after serving as an executive with the 49ers. Here's who he could replace Ryan Tannehill with in 2023.
The first college football transfer window has closed. Here's who loaded up on talent, and who lost out.
Tom Brady's decision to hang up his cleats doubtless triggers several near-term consequences. Nate Davis looks at winners and losers of announcement.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley being named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl was a bridge too far for former WR Brandon Stokley.
George Kittle, Mike McGlinchey and Jake Brendel defended Kyle Shanahan's play call on the play where Brock Purdy got hurt.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills facing criminal indictment ahead of Super Bowl LVll matchup against Kansas City Chiefs
Four of the SEC’s top five quarterbacks from last season departed. As many as seven schools will feature legitimate QB1 competitions this spring.
Bryson DeChambeau underwent another surgery last month to alleviate an issue that has caused vertigo over the past few years.
There is one issue that has yet to be resolved, though, and it’s a big one. Maybe the biggest of all.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will become the lead NFL analyst for FOX Sports when he retires as a player. Here's more info on Brady's plans to move to the broadcast booth.
The Eagles' defense heard what George Kittle said about them during the week and used that for fuel in the NFC Championship Game. By Dave Zangaro
Jimmie Ward revealed the story of when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made it crystal clear the 31-year-old defensive back had no other option than to play nickel in the 49ers' defense.
Sean Payton is set to become the Denver Broncos' next head coach. What does this mean for quarterback Russell Wilson?
Brock Purdy said nothing has been decided on how to proceed after the quarterback sustained a serious elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game.