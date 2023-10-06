Sara Walsh looks ahead to Ravens-Steelers
NFL Network's Sara Walsh looks ahead to the upcoming AFC North rivalry matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
Pickett injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
Diontae Johnson went down with a hamstring injury in Pittsburgh’s season opener last week.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news around the NFL. The crew start with the Chris Jones contract and what the failed holdouts this season mean for the future of the franchise tag. Next, they address some key injuries in the AFC North, including J.K. Dobbins, Diontae Johnson and Jack Conklin. Finally, the duo dive into the Aaron Rodgers injury and what the New York Jets plan to do next. Fitz and Charles wrap up the show with a new segment where they decide what's news and what's noise over the last week.
Nick Bosa will be part of one of Week 1's marquee games.
The NFL is about at the quarter mark of the 2023 season, so Charles McDonald is handing out some awards.
Jamal Adams left Monday night's game early in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.
Texas and Oklahoma headline Week 6 while LSU visits Missouri and Kentucky heads to Georgia.
Which games have the most fantasy juice? Which will be a slog? Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks it all down for Week 5.
Few on either side like the super-team moniker bestowed upon them in the offseason. But few can argue with the results that each team is filled with some of the league’s best talent that is aligned for a Finals for the ages.
Here are six players who are ready to come back after a disastrous 2022-23 and outperform their ADP this season.
With an offensive guru on one side and a defensive savant on the other, Saturday's game at the Cotton Bowl could turn into a chess match.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Is Justin Fields turning a corner as an NFL quarterback?
Formula 1 will likely crown its 2023 world drivers’ champion this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.