Sara Walsh highlights a 'quiet leader' at Jaguars practice
NFL Media's Sara Walsh has the latest on the Jacksonville Jaguars from the team's training camp.
After signing Trubisky early in free agency and drafting Pickett with their first-round pick, what would it say about the Steelers if Rudolph wins the job?
As “Back Together Saturday” unfolds, one coach already is working to pry guys apart. Falcon coach Arthur Smith pulled the plug on practice after two fights, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The first one involved defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. The second one included nose tackle Anthony Rush. In the first via, [more]
The Steelers are going to start the guy who gives them the best shot to win.
The PGA Tour is bracing itself for an imminent legal challenge from LIV rebels trying to win the right to appear in next month’s £60 million FedEx Cup playoffs.
How much is it worth for a team to swing a trade now with the 49ers to acquire quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?
The Patriots offensive playbook changed after longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left. Patriots say it's simpler. Here's why.
Julio Jones jokes with media about Tom Brady recruitment
Mitch Trubisky is widely viewed as the favorite in the Steelers’ quarterback competition, unless rookie Kenny Pickett exceeds expectations in training camp. But there’s a third quarterback in the mix in Pittsburgh, and Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada says that quarterback, Mason Rudolph, is being given every opportunity to win the job. Canada said on [more]
The “homework clause” that the Cardinals said they removed from Kyler Murray‘s new contract has been making waves across the league all week. Those extended to Missouri on Friday, where quarterback Patrick Mahomes held an early camp press conference. The 2018 MVP was asked if, given recent anonymous comments about him being a “streetball” quarterback [more]
Should Kenny Pickett be getting more reps in practice?
Probably not the start Andrew Mevis predicted for his NFL career.
Notre Dame's independent status and future plans were a hot topic at the Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis
Josh McDaniels appears to be setting the tone very early in his tenure as Raiders head coach.
Former NFL player Kevin Ware has been indicted for the murder of his girlfriend. Ware was questioned more than a year ago when his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, went missing. Pomaski’s remains were found eight months after she went missing. In addition to being indicted for murder, Ware was also indicted for tampering with Pomaski’s corpse. [more]
We heard from the owner on Friday; also, a rookie receiver was among the Chiefs’ camp standouts on Friday.
Few on the Patriots know Mac Jones better than Damien Harris, who isn't surprised that the young quarterback was able to win over the locker room so quickly.
"Do as I say, not as I do!"
This recruiting flip certainly hurt the Ducks after Mario Cristobal left. Now the player is being picked to win the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award.
That's still plenty of money to add another impact player or two before the season begins.
Talanoa Hufanga appreciates the healthy competition he has with Trey Lance out on the practice field.