Sara Walsh details how the Tom Brady-Tampa Bay era will be remembered
The Bears general manager and head coach addressed Chicago for the first time on Monday.
Tom Brady made it official Tuesday, announcing his retirement. He went 33-3 against the Bills. Sal Maiorana takes a look back at those three wins.
How much of a home-field advantage do the Rams have in the Super Bowl?
This is too good. Nicely done, Jets.
As the Tom Brady tributes came in following the quarterback's retirement Tuesday, Shaquille O'Neal weighed in with a very different take.
The Jets didn't earn many wins on the football field during the 2021 season, but they scored a major social media victory Tuesday morning after Tom Brady retired.
Las Vegas Raiders players weren't exactly thrilled to hear longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was hired as their new head coach, according to a report.
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth called out former 49ers left tackle Joe Staley for trolling Whitworth's wife on Twitter.
New coach Josh McDaniels said he spoke with Derek Carr on Sunday.
Tyreek Hill responded to Eli Apple on Twitter after the Bengals pulled off a shocking upset against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.
Tom Brady took on all 32 teams. See which teams were able to claim victories and which teams struggled.
It’s hard to know if quarterback Matthew Stafford or his wife, Kelly, is more excited about the Los Angeles Rams reaching Super Bowl 56.
Now that the 49ers season is over, the expectation is that the franchise will move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance for 2022. Lance didn’t play much after the first few weeks of the season, though he did start two games when Garoppolo was out due to [more]
Josh McDaniels made a surprising admission to Raiders owner Mark Davis about the infamous tuck rule before his head coach interview.
Jim Harbaugh rumors apparently aren't affecting his view of the search.
In just a few short months, Mason Rudolph will get into the nitty-gritty of his first offseason as QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
2022 NFL Draft: Latest mock draft First Round with the order almost set after the conference championships.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made five specific late mistakes that ultimately kept his team out of Super Bowl LVI.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams reserved spots in Super Bowl 56, held at SoFi Stadium in California, with victories in their respective conference championship games Sunday.