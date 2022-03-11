Sara Walsh: Buccaneers poised for a 'very busy week' during free agency
NFL Network's Sara Walsh: Tampa Bay Buccaneers poised for a 'very busy week' during free agency. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Sara Walsh: Tampa Bay Buccaneers poised for a 'very busy week' during free agency. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Chandler Jones is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career next week. After starting his career with the Patriots, the edge rusher was traded to the Cardinals back in 2016. Then after the club placed the franchise tag on him in 2017 to prevent him from hitting the open [more]
The Jaguars confirmed that they have released running back Carlos Hyde on Friday afternoon and they also announced that they have tendered contracts to three of their exclusive rights free agents. Edge defender Jamir Jones, linebacker Chapelle Russell, and running back Mekhi Sargent will now have the choice of signing the tenders or sitting out [more]
Looks like one of their corners has a good chance of returning in 2022.
More buzz connecting the Bengals to a top-flight free agent.
It'll take awhile to fully evaluate the Khalil Mack trade as a whole, but here is our initial grade of Bears GM Ryan Poles' first big move.
Starting five years ago, the NFL wrongfully colluded against Colin Kaepernick. Five years of collusion later, the NFL has won. It’s over for Colin Kaepernick. There’s no way that any team will sign him at this point, not after he has gone half of a decade without playing football of any kind. Yes, he posted [more]
The Commanders' quarterback options weren't great after missing out on Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.
Daniel Jeremiah: NFL expects Texans QB Deshaun Watson to be traded to Seahawks.
Apparently, Washington’s agreement to bring in quarterback Carson Wentz and his full contract have already had consequences for the rest of the roster. Reports emerged on Thursday morning that the Commanders were planning to release safety Landon Collins after the team and player could not agree to a restructured contract. According to Collins, he was [more]
New Bears General Manager Ryan Poles is not done clearing the roster of expensive players he inherited from former General Manager Ryan Pace. The next to go could be linebacker Danny Trevathan, who is expected to be released, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Cutting Trevathan will leave the Bears with an $8.9 [more]
Concerns about the team’s looming roster moves have taken a back seat to salacious stories about a former executive and now the franchise’s owner himself.
Antonio Brown is back in the news.
Following the Khalil Mack trade, here's a look at the Bears' biggest salary cap hits heading into the 2022 season.
The #49ers made a handful of roster moves with 4 players getting one-year deals. They also added a 3rd QB.
Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder are the two quarterbacks Pittsburgh adds this offseason.
Tyler Forness' full mock draft for the Vikings
Vikings reportedly looking to "reset their cap"
The veteran edge rusher refused a pay cut last week, but a team source tells Ed Werder that Lawrence will be staying in Dallas in 2022. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Colts have a very good team. They currently have no clear option at quarterback. So what will they do? The first name to emerge was Jimmy Garoppolo. But he’s basically a less athletic, albeit more popular with his teammates, version of Carson Wentz. The problem for the Colts is that there aren’t many great [more]
Ranking the QBs in the #NFCEast after #Colts agree to trade Carson #Wentz to #Washington #Commanders #Cowboys #Giants #Eagles