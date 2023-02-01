Sara Walsh: 2022 season was 'very different' for Brady; 2023 retirement wasn't a surprise
NFL Network's Sara Walsh shares more insight on quarterback Tom Brady's decision to retire and his impact on the NFL.
Shortly after learning for certain that Tom Brady will not be their quarterback in 2023, the Buccaneers moved on with the search for someone to serve as their offensive coordinator. The Bucs announced that Saints quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Ronald Curry interviewed for the opening. The Bucs fired Byron Leftwich and several other [more]
For the first time, just two NFL coaching staffs are working the Shrine Bowl, one of the two major all-star games for college football players looking to get drafted. And they're well aware of the benefits.
Neither CBS Sports nor Tony Romo has commented on the social media fervor as of Tuesday morning.
Tom Brady is retiring again, and the Broncos had a perfect response.
Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes met at midfield after the game.
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Did Tony Romo nearly spit the N-word on live television? That’s what social media users wonder after a bizarre comment heard during Sunday’s CBS broadcast of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ran Carthon came to the Titans in January after serving as an executive with the 49ers. Here's who he could replace Ryan Tannehill with in 2023.
Tom Brady's decision to hang up his cleats doubtless triggers several near-term consequences. Nate Davis looks at winners and losers of announcement.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley being named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl was a bridge too far for former WR Brandon Stokley.
George Kittle, Mike McGlinchey and Jake Brendel defended Kyle Shanahan's play call on the play where Brock Purdy got hurt.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills facing criminal indictment ahead of Super Bowl LVll matchup against Kansas City Chiefs
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will become the lead NFL analyst for FOX Sports when he retires as a player. Here's more info on Brady's plans to move to the broadcast booth.
The Eagles' defense heard what George Kittle said about them during the week and used that for fuel in the NFC Championship Game. By Dave Zangaro
The first college football transfer window has closed. Here's who loaded up on talent, and who lost out.
Jimmie Ward revealed the story of when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made it crystal clear the 31-year-old defensive back had no other option than to play nickel in the 49ers' defense.
Sean Payton is set to become the Denver Broncos' next head coach. What does this mean for quarterback Russell Wilson?
This video shows a sweet interaction between Frank Clark and Andy Reid after the Chiefs defeated the Bengals.
Brock Purdy said nothing has been decided on how to proceed after the quarterback sustained a serious elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game.