Saquon Barkley's suspected torn ACL affect much more than just the Giants' 2020 season

No one ever doubted Saquon Barkley’s talent. No one blinked when Giants GM Dave Gettleman called him a “gold jacket” player before he even played an NFL down. Any criticism the Giants got for drafting Barkley second overall in 2018 was never about the player.

It was about risking the No. 2 pick in the draft on a position where bodies take a beating, players wear down, and even the great ones seem to get hurt more often than players at other spots.

This is now Gettleman’s nightmare. It’s the worst-case scenario.

And it could change everything about the Giants for the next few years.



The 23-year-old Barkley suffered what team doctors believe to be a torn ACL in the Giants’ 17-13 loss in Chicago on Sunday afternoon, according to a source. It’s a season-ending injury, if it’s confirmed by the MRI Barkley is scheduled to have on Monday. The Giants are holding out a faint hope that somehow the initial diagnosis was wrong.

But if it’s not, it’s hard to see this as anything other than a death knell for a Giants season that already was in peril after they opened again in an 0-2 hole. And who knows how it will affect Barkley? It’s not exactly easy for a running back to come back the same from a torn ACL, an injury that will require at least six months and maybe even a full year of rehabilitation.

And this is now the second straight season in which Barkley suffered an early, serious injury, adding to the high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3 last year.

Those injuries could affect the Giants’ decision to give Barkley a long-term contract extension, which they planned to discuss with him after this season. And a lost season by the Barkley-less Giants could push Gettleman into a forced retirement. It could also put a damper on the Joe Judge Experience, and give him the early, deflating setback he hoped to avoid.

Barkley is simply everything to the Giants, so it stands to reason that his loss could change everything, too. This is the one injury the Giants simply couldn’t afford. And it’s hard to fully calculate just how bad the loss of Barkley is.

“Obviously Saquon is one of the best running backs in this league. No one’s going to be able to do what he’s done,” said Barkley’s backup, Dion Lewis. “He’s Saquon Barkley.. You lose a guy like that, it’s a huge loss."

The word “huge” feels too small, but Lewis is right. The Giants don’t have anyone that can do what Barkley has done. Barkley’s probable replacement is Wayne Gallman, who has 80 carries and 286 yards in the last two seasons combined and wasn’t even active on Sunday. As for Lewis, who turns 30 next week, he’s mostly a third-down back, not the workhorse the Giants so desperately need.

The Giants built their offense around Barkley but didn’t really plan for the worst-case scenario. And now that it’s here, it’s clear there is no obvious replacement capable of filling Barkley’s out-sized shoes.

So what can they do? The injury was far too fresh, the wound too raw for any post-game answers. The Giants figure to be more of a passing offense in the week’s ahead, assuming Daniel Jones can get enough protection and play better than he did the first two weeks. There’s always the chance that the Giants can be led by a defense that looks far tougher than last season’s version, keeping them close enough to grind out a few games.

But without that explosive player, that one guy that every defensive coordinator has to focus on, the nightmare will likely only get darker. Just look at what happened on opening night, when the Steelers defense basically took Barkley out of the game, holding him to six yards on 15 carries. It allowed their pass rush to tee off on Jones and overwhelm the offensive line, forcing mistakes and helping the Steelers to a relatively easy victory.

All defenses will have a chance to do that to the Giants without Barkley staring at them on the other side of the line.

That’s bad. And it’s disheartening and deflating for a franchise that has known almost nothing but losing, heartache and pain over the last nine years. Judge said he liked the way the Giants responded on Sunday after Barkley went down, hanging tough and eventually coming so close to beating the Bears on the last play of the game. He said no matter what happens with Barkley, the Giants will just “go back to work and start plugging ahead. That’s where we go. Our vision has to be forward.”

