Saquon Barkley's best runs from 128-yard game Week 8
Watch New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's best runs from his 128-yard game vs. the New York Jets in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's best runs from his 128-yard game vs. the New York Jets in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Giants melted down at the end of regulation, leading to a loss.
The Giants RB has missed three of six games this season due to an ankle sprain.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Jets game.
The Giants confirmed on Monday night that they're one of the NFL's worst teams.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Starting quarterback Daniel Jones remained sidelined for a third straight week.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's highs and lows, including CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys delivering in a big way for fantasy managers.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
Follow Yahoo Sports for the latest news, highlights and scores from Sunday night's Spurs-Clippers game to see how Victor Wembanyama fares.
James Harden has yet to play for the 76ers this season amid his trade request and public feud with Daryl Morey.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.
The Chiefs were careless with the ball in a rare loss to the Broncos.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
It doesn't much matter who's playing quarterback for the Steelers, whose offense continues to struggle to move the ball.