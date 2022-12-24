Saquon Barkley's best plays from 133-yard game Week 16
Watch New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's best plays from his 133-yard game in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
On a terrible coaching effort, even worse tackling, Detroit's own rushing ineptitude and more from the Week 16 loss
LeBron had his sixth straight 30+ point game but it wasn't enough.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans loss.
WATCH: Brock Purdy throws a beauty of a deep shot to George Kittle for a score.
It took until midway through the second quarter, but there have finally been points scored in Sunday’s matchup between Washington and San Francisco. Receiver Ray-Ray McCloud took an end around 71 yards for a touchdown, giving the 49ers a 7-0 lead. McCloud got the ball from Purdy in the backfield and received a nice lead [more]
The Commanders and 49ers are locked in a defensive battle at halftime.
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
Most first-round quarterbacks get three years to prove themselves. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will get only two. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Jets will move on from Wilson after the 2022 season. Per Glazer, the Jets have lost confidence in Wilson — and Wilson has lost confidence in himself. Wilson’s self-confidence, says [more]
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
With their loss to Cincinnati, the Patriots now look as lost and adrift as they have this century.
Why this game was unlike most in the Patrick Mahomes Era.
The Bears had a 10-6 at halftime on a cold day at Soldier Field, but Bills running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook turned it on in the second half.
The new team record sealed the game against the Giants
With Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Bears still have the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. But, the Texans' win put the Bears closer to overtaking them for the first pick in the draft.
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
Detroit Lions were destroyed by Carolina Panthers, allowing 320 yards rushing and suffering a blow to their playoff hopes in 37-23 loss
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, [more]
The Detroit Lions were the darlings of the NFL for the past few weeks, now they are the butt of many jokes after their loss to the Carolina Panthers.
In the spirit of Christmas, Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts on Thursday.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took issue with what he considered a "dirty play" by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the Week 16 matchup.