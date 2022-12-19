Saquon Barkley's best plays from 120-yard game Week 15
Watch all of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's best plays from his 120-yard game against the Washington Commanders in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
With the 2022 NFL playoffs right around the corner, lets take a look at the teams that have secured a spot in the postseason.
Takeaways from the Colts' loss in Week 15.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. Kansas City claims another AFC West crown as Chargers overtake Dolphins.
Jakobi Meyers took the blame for Sunday's inexplicable loss to the Raiders, but as Phil Perry learned in the locker room after the game, his teammates were quick to come to his defense.
Rayshawn Jenkins snatched the ball inches from the ground and raced the other way. Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott's tipped pass in overtime and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a stunning 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. “That’s a play you dream about ever since you’re 8 years old, ever since I started playing this game, to be the guy to make a play like that for us to get that win,” said Jenkins, who became the first player in NFL history with 18 tackles and two interceptions in the same game.
Week 15 of NFL season featured wild comebacks and finishes with none crazier than the Raiders' fumble return for TD via Patriots laterals gone wrong.
Jakobi Meyers and Rhamondre Stevenson were admirable for taking the loss on their shoulders. History will still be cruel, remembering the play as one of the worst moments of NFL decision-making.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
Las Vegas scored a controversial touchdown along the way. What a finish.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
If the NFC playoffs began next weekend, the 49ers no longer would be hosting the Washington Commanders.
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Lionel Messi picked up the World Cup in a black bisht - a traditional men's cloak in the Arab world - as he was asked to put on the garment before being handed the trophy.
Coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season, but he's going to be smart about it.
Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Yes, the Cowboys are in. No, they can't just coast from here on out. Here's why. | From @KDDrummondNFL