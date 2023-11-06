Saquon Barkley's best plays in 113-yard game Week 9
Watch New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's best plays in his 113-yard game in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's best plays in his 113-yard game in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his DFS primer for Week 9.
The Giants RB has missed three of six games this season due to an ankle sprain.
It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers a game-by-game recap for all of Sunday's Week 9 action.
C.J. Stroud was an outlier on Sunday as several quarterbacks struggled. Scott Pianowski examines Week 9's fantasy winners and losers.
The Bills-Bengals game looked like two teams moving in opposite directions.
Week 9 was all over the place. We had an instant NFC East classic between the Eagles and Cowboys, a weird game in Germany between the Dolphins and Chiefs, and a Sunday night football clash that leaves more questions than answers for the Buffalo Bills. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
Daniel Jones suffered another injury on Sunday.
Josh Allen's gesture was really worth a 15-yard penalty?
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to this weekend’s biggest football games as well as the biggest story in college football: what to do with Michigan in the case of their ever-evolving sign-stealing scandal.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense had a chance at a game-winning score, but the Eagles defense came up big when it mattered most.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt.
Patrick Mahomes is looking to bounce back after a poor performance in Week 8.
Lamar Jackson has had a great career with one glaring issue.
You can expect these two rookies to be priorities on the Week 10 fantasy football waiver wire.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys vs. Birds game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens game.
CJ Stroud set an NFL record with the best performance of his remarkable rookie campaign.
On a day that saw C.J. Stroud set the NFL on fire, the No. 1 pick had a day to forget.