Saquon Barkley won’t play tonight

Giants coach Pat Shurmur said “we’ll just have to see” when asked earlier this week if Saquon Barkley would play in the preseason. Now, we know the star running back won’t play in tonight’s preseason game.

That’s the report from Kim Jones of the NFL.

That leaves next week for Barkley to get some preseason work if he indeed is going to get any preseason work. He surely won’t play in the final exhibition game.

Barkley played in the preseason opener in 2018 before sitting out the final three exhibition games with a hamstring issue.

So Barkley, who gained 2,028 yards from scrimmage last season, doesn’t need the reps.

He just needs to be healthy come Sept. 8 when the Giants open with the Cowboys.