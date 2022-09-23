Saquon Barkley on 'White Out' for Week 3: 'It's breathtaking'
Running back Saquon Barkley on New York Giants' "White Out" for Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph details how good Kupp is and how hard it is to plan for him.
CLEVELAND (AP) An unimaginable collapse still fresh in their minds, the Browns managed to avoid a second one in four days. Jacoby Brissett threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for a score and Cleveland bounced back from its epic meltdown by finishing off the rival Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 on Thursday night. ''We had the right men in that room to be able to get past it,'' Brissett said, ''and I think we answered that call.
Here are the takeaways from this week's game.
The Colts had an ugly loss to the Jaguars last week and enter their Week Three matchup against the Chiefs 0-1-1. Indianapolis was particularly inept on offense, managing only three first downs in the first half. Running back Jonathan Taylor — who had 54 yards on nine carries, 21 of which came on one play — [more]
Keep an eye on these four players as the #Chiefs take on the #Colts in Week 3.
Jimmy Garoppolo stepped up last week to lead the 49ers to a win, but the issues the team had with him before still exist. Can he turn that around?
Third-year linebacker Jordan Phillips was ready to see his first meaningful snaps of the season in the #Browns' win over Pittsburgh.
This week we're backing the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, and Arizona Cardinals to cover the number.
The Pittsburgh offense isn’t producing enough points. But that isn’t enough to produce a quarterback change. Yet. After Thursday night’s 29-17 loss to the Browns, coach Mike Tomlin was unequivocal in his ongoing support of current starter Mitch Trubisky. When asked about the possibility of shifting from Trubisky to rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett, Tomlin said, [more]
Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper are among the biggest winners after the Browns win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
CLEVELAND (AP) Mitch Trubisky promised he'd be more aggressive and was, testing Cleveland's secondary with some long throws and moving Pittsburgh's offense effectively in the first half. Trubisky showed some signs of breaking out of an early season funk before bogging down after halftime as the Steelers lost 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. For 30 minutes, Trubisky looked good.
The nicest thing Jalen Hurts could say about his time with Carson Wentz doesn't speak well about Wentz.
The Packers signed veteran wideout Travis Fulgham to their practice squad on Thursday and their need for healthy bodies at the position was likely behind the more. Four of the receivers were out of practice on Thursday. The group included Allen Lazard, who went from limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday to sitting out [more]
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
When Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin previewed Thursday night’s game against the Browns, he spoke of the need to minimize the impact that Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt had on the contest. The Steelers fell short in that regard. Chubb ran 23 times for 113 yards and a third quarter touchdown while [more]
Skyy Moore played two snaps against the Chargers. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy says to not expect that again.