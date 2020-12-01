Giants' Saquon Barkley updates recovery from surgery, talks 'tremendous' influence of Joe Judge

Saquon Barkley runs behind offensive line against Steelers

Saquon Barkley has been sidelined since suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. He spoke on Tuesday about his recovery, the influence of head coach Joe Judge, and the impact being made by Wayne Gallman.

Barkley underwent surgery on Oct. 30, and SNY's Ralph Vacchiano has reported that the Giants hope he'll be fully recovered by the start of training camp.

So how is the recovery going?



"Just trying to get one percent better every single day, rehabbing every single day" Barkley said during an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "Just focused on the little things and trying to make sure that I'm ready to go next year for my team."

With the Giants on a three-game winning streak and sitting at first place in the NFC East with a record of 4-7, Barkley touched on the influence Judge and the coaching staff has had.

"I think he's been doing a tremendous job," Barkley said when asked to assess Judge. "Just the way he asserted himself in that leadership role from the beginning. And it was probably a lot harder to do because we had to do it through Zoom.

"2020 has not been ideal for anyone. But he did a great job, his team did a great job. Not just him, all the new coaches are doing a great job of leading this team. Everything we said we wanted to accomplish this year is right there. And it starts with those guys -- all the coaches."

Barkley also touched on Gallman, who has emerged over the last month and change as a key piece of the Giants' offense.

The 26-year-old Gallman has six touchdowns in his last five games and rushed for a season-high 94 yards (on 24 attempts) during Sunday's win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Wayne-train, as we call him. I love that guy," Barkley said. "We have a great relationship, that's one of my brothers. I'm so happy for him. He's been playing well. You can see his confidence grow -- everyone in the organization knows how special and how talented Wayne is. And every single week you go out there and you see his confidence grow. So I'm just happy for him.

"You know we got the run game going, those big boys up front are doing a heck of a job. So definitely get a shout out for those guys, too."