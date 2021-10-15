Saquon Barkley ankle injury update: was Jourdan Lewis' footstep intentional?| Giants News Conference

Associated Press

The game between the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers on Sunday might just come down to who can score a touchdown in the second half. For the Panthers (3-2), who’ve scored a league-low seven points in the third quarter, the second-half offensive lulls came back to bite them for a second straight week as the Philadelphia Eagles were able to stick around and ultimately erase a 12-point deficit and beat Carolina 21-18. The Vikings' problems might be worse as they've gone eight quarters — and 24 offensive possessions — after halftime without a touchdown.