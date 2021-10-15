Saquon Barkley ankle injury update: was Jourdan Lewis' footstep intentional?| Giants News Conference
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley gives an update on the ankle injury he suffered when Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis stepped in front of the 4th year pro. Says he's taking things day by day and wants to get back on the field as fast as he can but will listen to his body. Barkley is frustrated by the injury but knows Lewis wasn't intentional with the step and that these types of things happen.