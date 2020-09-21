Saquon Barkley torn ACL; Christian McCaffrey to miss multiple weeks with ankle injury

Two of the top young running backs in the NFL were injured Sunday and the reports are not good on either.

The Giants’ Saquon Barkley is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL. Meanwhile, the Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey will miss multiple weeks after suffering an ankle injury.

For those who play fantasy football, it is the loss of the Nos. 1 and 2 picks in many leagues.

In reality, this puts two first-year coaches in an awful spot.

Joe Judge’s Giants and Matt Rhule’s Panthers already are both 0-2 and going nowhere.

The Panthers become the favorite for the No. 1 spot in the 2021 NFL Draft without McCaffrey and how tempting will Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence be despite Carolina having just signed Teddy Bridgewater to a huge contract.

McCaffrey already accounted for four touchdowns and more than 200 yards of total offense. He has 5,500 yards total offense in three-plus years.

Barkley had a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons. The second despite suffering a high ankle sprain last year.