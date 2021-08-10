What Saquon Barkley staying healthy this season could mean for his Giants future

Saquon Barkley on field with ball in hand, helmet off in blue jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Giants have made it clear over and over again they are playing the long game with Saquon Barkley. They are taking their time because they don’t just need him to be healthy enough to play Week 1. They need him to last the entire season.

And Saquon Barkley really needs that, too.

Like it or not, fair or not, there is an injury cloud hanging over the 24-year-old running back, and it won’t blow away until he proves he can last all, or at least most, of the Giants’ 17 games. And it’s not just the Giants’ 2021 season riding on that. It’s also millions of dollars in a lucrative contract extension. In many ways, it’s Barkley’s entire career.

Because while there’s no correlation between the high ankle sprain he suffered in 2019 (that cost him three games and hampered him for much of the rest of the season) and the torn ACL he suffered in 2020 (that ended his season in Week 2), they both still happened and are impossible to ignore. That’s two straight seasons mostly ruined by unfortunate injuries.

It’s now on Barkley to prove that he’s not injury-prone.

This was the risk, of course, when Giants GM Dave Gettleman made the big decision to pass on the top quarterbacks he needed, but didn’t like, in favor of the “gold jacket” running back with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. There was no argument against Barkley the player. He was a stellar prospect, a terrific kid, and a dynamic performer. No one anywhere doubted he would be a star.

The counterargument, though, was that Gettleman was taking too much of a risk by drafting a running back so high, that the No. 2 pick just wasn’t worth it for a player at a position where injuries are abundant and careers are short.

Gettleman understood that, but he loved Barkley so much that he took the risk anyway. So what’s happened in two of the last three seasons is basically his worst nightmare come true.



And if Barkley can’t wake everyone up from that by making it through a season unharmed, it’s hard to see how the Giants or anyone can make any bet on his future. With his ability, if he stayed healthy, he’d be in line for a contract worth more than $17 million per year, maybe with as much as $50 million guaranteed. He’d surely be the highest-paid running back in the league.

But if a third straight season is ruined or even tarnished by injuries, they’d be foolish to make a commitment like that.

That future commitment may not be in the forefront of the Giants’ thinking, but it sure has to be in the back of their minds. It’s a big reason why they’re being so cautious. They desperately need Barkley this season and really want him there for the opener. But they know everything that’s riding on his recovery is bigger than just one game.

“You guys know how I am as a competitor. I’m pretty sure you guys know what my thought process is,” Barkley said. “But at the same time, I’m very fortunate to play for an unbelievable coach and an unbelievable organization that’s actually thinking about me and thinking about the rest of my career and the longevity of my career and I don’t feel forced.”



Aug 28, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball before the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

That’s good, because if they forced him – or if they let him force them – and it just led to another injury, the chain reaction could lead to a shorter career with the Giants than anyone ever expected. He’d come back again and play for the Giants in 2022, the final season of his contract, under his fifth-year option price of $7.2 million. But even if he made it through that season healthy, how could the Giants justify making a long-term commitment after that?

His injury history would be too much to bear. They’d have to structure a contract to protect them in case he got hurt again. And even then, they’d have to consider if building their offense around Barkley – even though he’d still be in his mid-20s -- is just too much of a risk to continue to take.

Again, it’s all unfair, but that’s the reality of a running back – a player who runs into contact and takes sometimes brutal and multiple hits almost every time he touches the ball. It was probably folly to ever think that even a physical specimen like Barkley could emerge from the running back gauntlet unscathed.

But the unfortunate reality for Barkley is this: Until he proves otherwise, he’s damaged goods.

Of course, he’s still young and there’s plenty of time to shake off that label, which is why this season is so important and why the Giants are right by keeping him as protected as possible until the season gets closer. Barkley was out at practice again on Tuesday, less than 11 months after knee surgery, looking fast and agile as ever, and Giants head coach Joe Judge said he was “very encouraged” by what he’s seen so far.

It was another good sign, another reason to remain hopeful, and another small step in his ongoing recovery. But that recovery is only the first phase of Barkley’s restoration. He’s still a long way from showing the world he’s the same electric player that he was during his remarkable rookie season.

And once he does that, he has an even bigger task: He needs to show the world – including the Giants – that he’s built to last.