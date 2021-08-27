Saquon Barkley’s status for Week One has not yet been determined

Giants running back Saquon Barkley will not play at all in the preseason. Whether he plays in the regular season opener remains to be seen.

Coach Joe Judge confirmed today that while most of the Giants’ starters will play the first half in Sunday’s preseason finale, Barkley will not, and neither will tight end Kyle Rudolph or wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

Barkley, who tore his ACL in Week Two last year, took another step toward returning yesterday when he was on the field for 11-on-11 work. But the Giants have not made any determination about whether he can play Week One.

Barkley said he felt good after yesterday’s practice and sounded optimistic about his chances of returning soon. But he acknowledged that he hasn’t gone 100 percent in a live game-like situation yet, and it’s unclear when he will.

