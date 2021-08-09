Saquon Barkley set to return to Giants practice

Saquon Barkley on field with ball in blue jersey

Giants RB Saquon Barkley will be activated off the PUP list this week in advance of returning to practice, per multiple reports.

It is not yet clear which day Barkley will make his return, but his activation and the plan to get him back on the field is a major step as he works his way back from knee surgery.

Barkley has been non-committal when it comes to when he'll return, preferring to let the recovery process play out rather than make predictions.

Head coach Joe Judge has been similarly guarded and vague regarding Barkley, but he gave a promising update about him at training camp last Monday.

"You know what, he’s making a lot of strides for us and I don’t want to go ahead and make any predictions or anything on Saquon, but I will say that this guy’s showing progress, tangible progress every day with our medical staff, with our strength staff," Judge said. "He comes out here and works. Right now, we’ve really mirrored his rehab to what our players are doing on the field practice-wise to make sure that he’s building up that same volume, that same intensity.

"We can kind of go apples to apples with what he’s done on a daily basis compared to the players that are in practice to give us a better picture in terms of where he is physically."

Asked last week how close Barkley might be to a live practice, Judge wasn't ready to say. But it seems that we're about go get our answer.

Barkley last played for the Giants during Week 2 of the 2020 season, when he suffered a torn ACL.

The Giants play their first of three preseason games when they face the Jets on Aug. 14. They play the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 22 and the New England Patriots on Aug. 29 in what is their preseason finale.

While Barkley appearing in one of those preseason games hasn't been ruled out, it's fair to believe that a much likelier scenario for his first game action since the injury will be Week 1 of the regular season against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 12 at MetLife Stadium.