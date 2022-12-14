Giants running back Saquon Barkley said that his limited playing time against the Eagles last Sunday was due to the Giants being on the wrong side of a blowout rather than the neck injury that limited him in practice and it looks like the neck is not a concern for him this week.

Head coach Brian Daboll said that Barkley will be a full participant in practice to keep off the week. Assuming all goes well, that sets him up to be ready to roll against the Commanders in a game that will weigh heavily on each team’s playoff hopes.

Safety Xavier McKinney will not be part of the lineup for that matchup. McKinney remains on the non-football injury list after injuring his hand in an ATV accident during the Giants’ bye week and Daboll said he will not be activated this week.

Daboll also said that wide receiver Richie James and edge rusher Jihad Ward are in the concussion protocol and that cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) remains out of practice.

Saquon Barkley set for full practice, Xavier McKinney won’t play this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk