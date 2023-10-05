Saquon Barkley set for another limited practice

Running back Saquon Barkley was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice and his return from an ankle injury is set to remain in the same place on Thursday.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said at a Thursday press conference that the team's injury report will be the same as it was on Wednesday. That means a fifth-straight limited practice for Barkley, who has missed the last two games after being hurt late in a Week Two win over the Cardinals.

Daboll's proclamation means that left tackle Andrew Thomas will miss another practice. Thomas has missed three games with a hamstring injury and his continued absence at practice doesn't bode well for his chances of playing this weekend.

Center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and guard Shane Lemieux (groin) were also out on Wednesday.