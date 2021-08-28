Saquon Barkley says he is feeling like he is on track

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley suffered an early season-ending injury last season for the New York Giants. After a promising start to his NFL career, Barkley is now looking to return to full-strength as quickly as possible to help the Giants make a push for the NFC East Division crown.

On Thursday Barkley spoke with reporters covering the Giants this preseason, and he shared some insight on how he feels he is progressing as the start of the 2021 NFL season is approaching. With concerns over whether or not he will be ready for the start of the season or have to miss some time, Barkley is focused on just making sure he is ready as quickly as possible without putting his health at any extra risk.

Here are a few things Barkley had to say to reporters this week, with ll quotes provided in a transcript by the New York Giants.

Saquon wants to get hit again

"I definitely want to get hit again. To me, it’s not just the hitting, it’s just playing football. Even though I only took two reps and a couple of reps in 7-on-7, those reps are so valuable right now and going to help me in the long run."

Considering how much he is working to get back to being ready for the NFL's regular season, it makes sense to want to feel what it is like to take on full contact again. After all, it's one thing to run through some practice drills. It is another t get your body back in shape for taking on the kind of contact a professional running back faces.

Saquon doesn't feel he'll lose his vision on the field

"All of that is going to come back just naturally, just with the game and playing football. Obviously, I am going to be a little behind than where I was when I last left off. That just naturally happens when you don’t play football for 11 months, 12 months, (whatever) it is. My eyes are going to be alright because I’ve been watching a lot of film and watching a lot of practice. It’s different than watching and actually going out there and assimilating with the speed. It’s just trusting my steps, trusting my footwork, trusting the scheme and the line blocking, and all that stuff will come back together."

It's not just feeling contact that has come back to Saquon. Vision is a key element of a successful running back as well, and it has been one of Barkley's strengths. But being away from live-action for as long as Barkley has been could lead to some readjusting once he gets going.

Barkley is pleased with how his body is responding

"I think that’s a positive thing because it’s the first time I’m thinking about it, so I would say it’s a good thing. I really didn’t think about that at all. When I caught the ball, I wasn’t even thinking about my knee or anything. That kind of naturally happens, it’s like I said before when we talked, the stuff where it’s easier for me in the rehab process is when we were assimilating football stuff. So much stuff is going (on) out there on the football field, it really takes your mind off of it. I would say that’s a positive sign."

Barkley has been adamant this offseason he will be ready to go this season as early as possible, and the fact he is feeling good about how his body is operating in practices is a positive sign. Not even thinking about his knee while in the heat of the action is a big mental hurdle for a player recovering from a torn ACL.

