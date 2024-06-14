Saquon Barkley Is Running It Up On And Off The Field With An Estimated $32M Net Worth

When football fans think of top-tier running backs, names like Emmitt Smith, Barry Sanders, and Walter Payton come to mind. But one of the new faces garnering attention in football is Saquon Barkley.

A former Pennsylvania State University student-athlete, Barkley was the New York Giants’ No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft. His collegiate career proved how much of an asset he would be in the NFL. Barkley earned the titles of Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Running Back of the Year twice in 2016 and 2017 at Penn State. He holds the university’s records for the most rushing touchdowns (43) and total touchdowns (53) as well. Barkley is also the only player from Penn State, and one of only four in the Big Ten, to accumulate 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards during his college career.

After joining the Giants, he continued to be impactful on the field, running for 5,211 yards and scoring 35 touchdowns in his career as of 2023. Barkley recently signed a contract with Pennsylvania’s Philadelphia Eagles for the 2024 football season.

Barkley’s deal with the Eagles had been the center of scrutiny, with claims that the NFL organization may have violated the league’s anti-tampering policy for free agents. At the time, there had been speculation that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had reached out to recruit Barkley directly and not through his agent, which is required, according to The Athletic. An investigation into the Eagles’ activities found insufficient evidence to support the tampering allegations.

The team’s clearing, in this case, supports Barkley’s fresh start in the organization. In a statement on the Eagles website, the 27-year-old said he “feels like a rookie again.”

According to Spotrac, his three-year contract with the Eagles is worth about $37.8 million. The deal includes a $11.6 million signing bonus, $26.0 million guaranteed, and a significant part of the running back’s net worth. Based on a Wealthy Gorilla profile, Barkley has an estimated net worth of $32 million. However, his fortune doesn’t just come from on-field earnings.

The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year partnered with plant-based milk company Silk at the beginning of 2024 for its Feel Planty Good Challenge.