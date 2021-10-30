Running back Saquon Barkley‘s ankle injury will officially keep him sidelined for a third consecutive game.

The Giants ruled Barkley out for Monday’s game against Kansas City after he didn’t practice all week.

Barkley suffered the injury early on in New York’s Week Five loss to Dallas. He has 195 yards on 54 carries with a pair of touchdowns in five games this season. Barkley also has 14 catches for 130 yards with a TD.

Receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle), linebacker Carter Coughlin (ankle), and defensive back Nate Ebner (ankle) have also been declared out for the game.

In better news for New York, receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring), receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle), and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) are all questionable for the game.

Neither Toney nor Shepard has played since the Giants’ Week Six loss to the Rams. Toney was on the field for a limited practice on Friday and Saturday. Shepard was limited all week.

Tight end Evan Engram (calf) and Danny Shelton (pectoral) were limited for all three practices, but have no injury status and are expected to play.

Saquon Barkley ruled out for Week Eight, Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk