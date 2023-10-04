Saquon Barkley remains limited in practice

Giants coach Brian Daboll said before Wednesday's practice that running back Saquon Barkley would participate in team drills. Barkley, though, remained limited on the team's practice report.

Barkley has not had a full practice since Week 2.

He was limited all three days last week with his high-ankle sprain and listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Seattle. Barkley did not play.

In two games this year, Barkley has 114 yards rushing with a touchdown plus nine catches for 41 yards and a score.

The Giants have five offensive linemen on their injury report.

Offensive guard Shane Lemieux (groin), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) did not practice.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (knee), running back Gary Brightwell (ankle), offensive lineman Marcus MeKethan (knee), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), offensive tackle Evan Neal (hand/ankle) and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) were limited.