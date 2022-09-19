Saquon Barkley reacts to Giants' Week 2 win vs. Panthers
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reacts to Giants' Week 2 win vs. the Carolina Panthers.
The New York Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers, 19-16, in Week 2 and here's some of what we learned from that win.
