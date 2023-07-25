Saquon Barkley reaches 1-year, $11M contract with Giants

Saquon Barkley wasn’t able to get a deal with the New York Giants for the long run. After some testy times, the running back came to terms on a 1-year contract that means he will play for Big Blue in 2023. He is in camp.

After that … ? He could be franchise-tagged again in 2024.

Barkley’s contract is worth $10.1 million and he could gain another $909,000 in incentives. To earn that, he would receive an equal amount paid for three categories: 1,350 rushing yards and a playoff berth, 11 touchdowns, and 65 receptions.

Barkley is in camp after threatening to hold out.

This leaves the Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs as the running back without a contract.

Of course, Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott and other RBs are floating in the free-agent pool.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire