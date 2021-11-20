Giants running back Saquon Barkley has a chance to make his much-anticipated return on Monday Night Football.

The Giants have officially listed Barkley as questionable for the game against the Buccaneers.

Barkley has played in just five games this season and carried 54 times for 195 yards. He’s been plagued by injuries two years in a row. But the Giants hope they can get something out of him down the stretch.

In addition to Barkley, the Giants’ questionable players are running back Devontae Booker (hip), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee).

The Giants have ruled out wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad), linebacker Lorenzo Carter (illness/ankle), defensive back Nate Ebner (knee) and defensive back Logan Ryan (COVID-19).

Saquon Barkley questionable vs. Buccaneers on Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk