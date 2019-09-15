Saquon Barkley puts Giants up quickly

The Giants didn’t give running back Saquon Barkley the ball often enough against the Cowboys in Week One.

They weren’t shy about getting him in the flow this Sunday. Barkley got the ball on four of the team’s first five snaps and he went 27 yards for a touchdown on the fifth of those snaps. The extra point put the Giants up 7-0 on the Bills with less than three minutes off the clock at MetLife Stadium.

Barkley opened the game with a six-yard run and picked up 55 of the team’s yards on the opening drive. The other 20 came on an end around by wide receiver Bennie Fowler, so the Giants were strictly a ground-based offense to open the game.

That decision played out well for them, so we’ll see if they continue to ride Barkley the rest of the way.