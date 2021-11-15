Running back Saquon Barkley has missed the last four games with an ankle injury, but it looks like he may make it back for next Monday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Barkley took part in practice Monday as the team came back from a bye week for a bonus day of work ahead of their trip to Tampa. They won’t release an injury report with participation levels until Thursday, but reporters at the session said that Barkley is moving well after more than a month on the shelf.

The Giants went 2-2 without Barkley and posted 149 rushing yards with Devontae Booker leading the way in a Week Nine win over the Raiders.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas remains out with the ankle injury that forced him to injured reserve last month. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who has battled hamstring and quad injuries, was working with the training staff.

Saquon Barkley practicing for Giants on Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk