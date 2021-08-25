There was talk of Giants running back Saquon Barkley progressing to team drills during this week’s joint practices with the Patriots, but that won’t happen on Wednesday.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Barkley will not take part in Wednesday’s practice at all. He will be attending to a personal matter when the Giants and Patriots get on the field in New England.

Barkley is expected back on Thursday and Raanan reports the plan is for him to live drills, so he could still take the next step in his return from last year’s torn ACL. The Giants will also practice on Friday before playing the Patriots on Sunday.

Neither Barkley nor the Giants have made any promises about the running back being in the lineup for Week One’s game against the Broncos, but a move to full practice participation would be a good sign that he’s heading in that direction.

Saquon Barkley out of practice Wednesday for personal matter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk