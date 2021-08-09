Saquon Barkley will participate in first Giants practice since tearing ACL in 2020: source

Saquon Barkley is coming off the physically unable to perform list and has been set to begin practicing with the Giants on Monday, per sources.

Nothing has changed with Barkley’s tentative timeline with Week 1 not a guarantee, but the team has been encouraged by the running back’s progress.

This has been a smart, slow buildup from the torn right ACL and meniscus that ended Barkley’s 2020, and it will continue to be. The Giants haven’t rushed anything with Barkley, and they won’t do so now.

The Giants practiced Monday afternoon.