Saquon Barkley: OT TD made me feel like I’m getting closer

Giants running back Saquon Barkley said before last Sunday’s game against the Saints that the Giants needed him to be better and he turned in his most productive game since tearing his ACL in their 27-21 overtime win.

Barkley caught a 54-yard touchdown pass and scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime while picking up 126 yards from scrimmage for the Giants. Barkley said that the latter touchdown was a sign that his trust in the process of recovering from that ACL tear is paying off.

“It made me feel like I’m getting closer,” Barkley said, via Tom Rock of Newsday.

This would be a good week for Barkley to continue moving toward 100 percent. A loss to the Cowboys would leave the Giants three games back in the division and 0-2 in the NFC East, but a win would do a lot to make their 0-3 start feel like less of an obstacle for the team to overcome over the final 12 weeks of the season.

