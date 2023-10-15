Saquon Barkley optimistic he'll play tonight vs. Bills

After missing the last three games, Giants running back Saquon Barkley appears ready to give it a go tonight.

Barkley is optimistic he'll play tonight against the Bills, according to multiple reports.

The Giants officially listed Barkley as questionable with an ankle injury. Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain in Week Two against the Cardinals and hasn't played since.

At 1-4 on the season, the Giants have been one of the league's most disappointing teams. They're desperate to get their season turned around in a hurry, and with starting quarterback Daniel Jones out tonight, they'd love to see Barkley return and have a big game.

The Bills are 15-point favorites over the Giants tonight.