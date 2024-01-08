Saquon Barkley opens up about potential final game with Giants

Was Sunday's 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles Saquon Barkley's last as a Giant?

Brian Daboll, New York's second-year head coach, did not reflect on the running back's 2022 and '23 NFL seasons after the game.

"There's so much time between now and next season," Daboll said of Barkley, who ran 18 times for 46 yards and two touchdowns while adding 51 receiving yards on two receptions in Big Blue's finale against Philly (11-6). "It'll be all speculation."

Barkley, the 2018 NFL Draft's No. 2 overall pick, was a bit more open.

"If it is my last game playing here ... it was a fun six years," said Barkley, whom the Giants signed to a one-year contract. "Made a lot of great memories. But it's not like the last time I'm ever playing football -- you know what I mean? So, like I said, I can control that. So I'm not letting my emotions -- if I knew that it would be my last game, I would probably feel a little different. But, like I said, I have no idea."



What comes next for Barkley remains to be seen. He ends his sixth NFL season with 247 carries for 962 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games. As a receiver out of the backfield, Barkley added 41 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns.

New York (6-11) did not do much winning in 2023 -- or throughout Barkley's tenure with the team, stemming from the 2018 season. Whether or not he returns to the Giants for the 2024 campaign and beyond, Barkley cherished this one.

"To go out on a win with these guys is meaningful," he said. "It means a lot. I just made sure I went around and told every single player that I'm thankful for them and it was an honor to play alongside all these guys."