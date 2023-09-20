Saquon Barkley officially ruled out for 49ers-Giants matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants officially ruled out star running back Saquon Barkley for their clash Thursday against the 49ers.

Barkley sustained a sprained ankle during the Giants' 31-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that Barkley's sprained ankle was "ordinary," rather than a high or low sprain, and he is expected to miss the next three weeks. But Giants coach Brian Daboll clouded that report with comments Tuesday not ruling his star running back out for "Thursday Night Football."

“I’m not saying that he’s out yet,” Daboll said Tuesday morning (h/t SNY Giants). “He’s a quick healer. I’m not saying he’s in, he’s out. We’re gonna take it all the way up with him to Thursday. He feels a lot better today. I just talked to him, so we’ll see where we’re at.”

With Barkley officially ruled out, the Giants will turn to backups Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and Eric Gray to fill the void in the backfield. Breida, who spent the first three years of his career with the 49ers, likely will get the bulk of the work.

It'll be a tough challenge for the Giants' backs, as the 49ers are allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game (65.0) through two weeks.

