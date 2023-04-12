Saquon Barkley not planning to sign franchise tender before Giants offseason workout program begins: reports

Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants will begin their 2023 voluntary offseason workout program on April 17, but star running back Saquon Barkley will not participate.

According to multiple reports, Barkley does not intend to sign his franchise tender before the program begins, which makes him ineligible.

After being unable to come to terms on a long-term contract, the Giants officially placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Barkley on March 7. Under the tag, Barkley and Big Blue can continue to negotiate a long-term contract until July 17. If no deal can be reached by then, Barkley would play on the tag price of around $10.1 million for 2023.

SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes has reported that the Giants offered Barkley a contract during the 2022 bye week that would have paid him $12.5 million annually. The Giants then upped their offer a bit after the season ended, but after Barkley turned down that offer and the team placed the tag on him, all offers were pulled off the table.

Barkley is coming off a career year, carrying the ball 295 times for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also added 338 receiving yards, earning his second career Pro Bowl nod.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll previously said that he was unsure if Barkley would participate in the workouts while on the franchise tag. Meanwhile, owner John Mara said during the NFL owners meetings that he wants Barkley to play his entire career with the Giants, and that he’s still hopeful a deal will eventually get done.

"I told Saquon we want him to be a Giant for his entire career," Mara said in late March. "He provides leadership, he's a great player and we'd like to be able to get something done with him at some point. The running back market is what it is right now, but I'm still hopeful at some point we will come to an agreement."