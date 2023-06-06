Saquon Barkley named a player the Giants ‘should consider trading’

Entering the offseason, the New York Giants made it a priority to retain both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Once they agreed to a long-term deal with Jones, it allowed them to place the franchise tag on Barkley.

Barkley desires a long-term contract from Big Blue, however. And it doesn’t sound like the two parties are close to a deal as it currently stands.

With the contract situation looming over the two sides, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggests the Giants sign and then trade Barkley.

Let’s be clear. The Giants probably aren’t trading Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley. They just signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a $160 million extension, and they want to see him succeed. Barkley, who logged 1,650 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022, can help Jones continue to develop. However, it’s a move that New York should heavily consider. Barkley is set to play on the franchise tag this season, and there’s no guarantee that the Giants can keep him beyond 2023. The timing is also right for a trade, since Barkley proved that he is again healthy and a top-tier talent this past season. The situation could change between now and the trade deadline, given Barkley’s lengthy injury history. He’s been a Pro Bowler in his two healthy campaigns, but the 26-year-old has been hampered by ailments in his other three. Based on his 2022 performance, Barkley might yield a solid trade package now. The Panthers got 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks plus a 2024 fifth-rounder for Christian McCaffrey in October—though, McCaffrey is under contract through 2025. If he gets injured or struggles early in the season, his value would plummet. The Giants have depth in Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and rookie fifth-rounder Eric Gray. If they get an enticing trade offer, they have to at least entertain it.

On one hand, with the uncertainty of Barkley’s future past this season, it may make sense to get something back for him now. Following his bounce-back season, his value is arguably the highest it’s been since his rookie season.

On the flip side, Barkley is a huge part of the Giants’ offense and was heavily leaned on last season. If healthy, Barkley could be even better than he was in 2022 given the weapons added around him, Evan Neal going into his second year, and the addition of rookie center John Michael Schmitz.

It’s a long shot that Barkley gets traded. However, with the contract talks seemingly at a standstill, the Giants would be wise to leave the phone line open in case there is an offer they can’t refuse.

