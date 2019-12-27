Saquon Barkley named NFC offensive player of the week

An ankle injury and 11 losses have added up to a frustrating season for Giants running back Saquon Barkley, but he was able to provide a reminder of why he was the second overall pick of the 2018 draft against Washington last weekend.

Barkley ran 22 times for 189 yards and caught four passes for 90 yards during the Giants’ 41-35 overtime win. He ran for a 67-yard touchdown and also caught a touchdown during the win, which lifted the Giants to 4-11 on the year and pushed them into third place in the NFC East.

The 279 yards from scrimmage set a new franchise record and the NFL announced that Barkley has been named the NFC’s offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort.

It’s the second time that Barkley has taken home the weekly honors and it provides some hope that better days will come for the Giants in 2020.