Saquon Barkley and Micah Parsons generated plenty of Twitter reactions in NFL’s Week 5

One thing that has never lacked at Penn State is sending players to the NFL. Under James Franklin however, the quality of player and people being sent to the world’s biggest league seems to have taken a step up somehow.

Last week it was Miles Sanders and Micah Parsons headlining the big performances and while Parsons had a repeat performance, another former Penn State running back made a giant impact.

Saquon Barkley helped lead the Giants over the Packers as they now sit at an impressive 4-1 on the season. The health of Barkley is a big part of why that team and its new coaching staff are having the season they are having.

Likewise, for Parsons and the Cowboys, they have had the injury bug but his performances have carried that team. We aren’t the only ones noticing of course, social media was buzzing again over all their performances.

Saquon Barkley shakes a defender in open space

Saquon Barkley just put Darnell Savage on skates. pic.twitter.com/soccOMUPOv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2022

Wildcat quarterback Saquon Barkley gets the job done

Elite vision by the former Nittany Lions

This move by Saquon Barkley to split the defenders and take this for a massive gain is what makes him special… The guy is gifted when he’s playing at this level #NYG pic.twitter.com/S2RYoaSibJ — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 10, 2022

Micah Parsons gets a big sack for the Cowboys

Story continues

Former Nittany Lions compliment each other

You a legend ! https://t.co/bRvLcXNbwj — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 10, 2022

Micah Parsons in rare company

Micah Parsons: “There’s only one best rusher in the league. To me, it’s a competition between me and (Aaron Donald). … I want to potentially be the best player in this league, so with Aaron taking the cake right now, I’m just pushing. I’m climbing. Someone’s always coming.” pic.twitter.com/I16MKmAHe8 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 10, 2022

Yetur Gross-Matos finds the ball!

There was no way Yetur Gross-Matos was letting that ball get away from him 😏 pic.twitter.com/qNAvgnXbj3 — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 9, 2022

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire