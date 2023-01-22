Saquon Barkley 'would love to be a Giant for life' as offseason now looms

Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off the Giants’ 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round, their third loss to Philadelphia this season and the 10th straight at Lincoln Financial Field, Saquon Barkley discussed his future with the team that drafted him No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“I’ve been vocal about how I feel and where I want to be,” he said. “That’s outside of my control. I wanted to show the Giants that the guy that they drafted is still here, (I) hope I did that.”

Barkley rushed for 61 yards on nine carries and had the second-most receptions and receiving yards on the night with two catches for 21 yards in a game the Giants couldn't get anything going on offense.

“We got beat, soundly,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “We got outcoached, we got outplayed and that all starts with me.”

But even though New York fell flat on Saturday night, the Giants finished the season much better than most people thought going into the season with Barkley playing a big reason why.

In fact, the Penn State product really did show the Giants that the running back they picked so high up in the draft is still here as he rushed for 1,312 yards — the most he’s ran for in a season, surpassing his rookie year total by five yards — on 295 attempts, another career high.

His 10 rushing touchdowns were the most since he ran for 11 in 2018.

“Everyone knows that I would love to be a Giant for life but I really can’t give 100 percent answers, it’s out of my control,” Barkley said.

The Giants will have to make a decision on their star running back as he’s set to hit free agency for the first time this offseason.

But, considering the season he just had, with a subpar offensive line and almost nobody for much of the season at the wide receiver position, Barkley appears primed to hear an offer from the Giants at some point during the offseason.

“I somehow have to sit back and think on, I really haven't had time to think on it,” Barkley said about his free agency and his future.

Story continues

After a pause, he continued: “I can’t envision that being my last time in a Giants uniform, but like I said all of that is out of my control.”

Wherever Barkley ends up, he figures to cash in as he finally looked like the Offensive Rookie of the Year type-player the Giants had his rookie season.

For now, however, the disappointing loss is the only thing on everybody’s mind.

“When you lose this time of year, it sucks,” Daboll said.