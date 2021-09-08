As the Giants continue to work Saquon Barkley back from his torn ACL, Wednesday’s practice was one more hurdle to clear for Barkley’s potential availability in Week One.

After head coach Joe Judge said the team wanted to see how Barkley responded to three days of practice before making a final determination on his status for the season opener, Barkley was a limited participant in Wednesday’s session.

According to multiple reporters at practice, Barkley participated during what the media was able to see in the viewing period.

As Judge said would be the case before the session, tight end Evan Engram (calf) did not participate on Wednesday.

Receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), linebacker Justin Hilliard (foot), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (ankle), cornerback Josh Jackson (calf), tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot), defensive lineman Danny Shelton (neck), tight end Kaden Smith (knee), offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle), and receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) were all limited.

Saquon Barkley listed as limited in Wednesday practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk