Saquon Barkley ruled out with ankle injury after big hit
The New York Giants lost their biggest weapon in Week 3. Running back Saquon Barkley was ruled out of Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.
The injury occurred with roughly 3:27 left in the second quarter. Barkley caught a pass from Daniel Jones and took an awkward hit from Mike Edwards.
After being looked at on the sideline, the 22-year-old Barkley needed help getting to the locker room.
The Giants initially deemed Barkley questionable to return, but was later downgraded to out. He returned to the Giants’ sideline wearing a walking boot and using crutches.
Barkley finished the game with eight carries for 10 yards and four receptions for 27 yards.
