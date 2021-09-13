The Giants did not practice on Monday following Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Broncos. But if they had, running back Saquon Barkley would have been limited in preparation for Washington on Thursday.

Barkley played 48 percent of New York’s offensive snaps on Sunday, taking 10 carries for 26 yards. He also made one catch for a yard. Head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Monday that Barkley came out of the game fine and is expected to play in Thursday’s contest.

Last week, Barkley was limited in each of the week’s three practices and was ultimately listed as questionable.

Tight end Evan Engram, however, may be sidelined for another week with his calf injury. The tight end was one of three players who would not have practiced on Monday, along with linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring), and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (knee).

Saquon Barkley would have been limited had Giants practiced on Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk