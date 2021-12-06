Giants head coach Joe Judge claimed to be encouraged by the team’s offensive performance in Sunday’s 20-9 loss to the Giants, but most people who watched the game would have come up with other ways of describing an offense that produced 250 yards en route to their eighth loss of the season.

The Giants were playing without quarterback Daniel Jones and a pair of wide receivers, which would seem to set the stage for running back Saquon Barkley to put the offense on his shoulders. The second overall pick of the 2018 draft managed 55 rushing yards on 11 carries and 19 receiving yards on six catches, but also dropped a pair of passes and admitted that he’s “not affecting the game” as a runner.

Some who have watched Barkley suggest that he hasn’t returned to the form he showed before last year’s torn ACL, but Barkley rejected that notion after Sunday’s loss.

“It’s week whatever in the NFL, no one is 100 percent physically. That’s their opinion, but I know I am,” Barkley said, via WFAN.com.

The Giants were terrible before Barkley tore his ACL and they remain terrible through 12 games of this season, so there seems to be little point in arguing whether or not he’s the same player he was before last season’s injury because he’s never done anything to help the Giants win games and there’s little sign that’s going to change in the final five weeks of this season.

Saquon Barkley: I know I am same player I was before torn ACL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk