Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay preview Giants offense heading into '21 season

SNY

In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Sal Licata and Marc Malusis look at the odds Kenny Golladay will lead the league in receiving yards and discuss what kind of production the Giants could expect from his this season with a nagging hamstring injury. Giants coach Joe Judge has better odds to win NFL Coach of the Year and which is in a better position to succeed in 2021.