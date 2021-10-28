Sterling Shepard progressing toward return, with status of Giants' other injured playmakers iffy

Sterling Shepard close up

The Giants could be getting at least one key reinforcement for their game against the Chiefs this coming Monday night in Kansas City.

Sterling Shepard practiced on Thursday as he continued to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

Shepard tested his injured hamstring on the field before last Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers before being ruled out.



Thursday was Shepard's second day in a row practicing, so things seem to be trending in the right direction.

The situation is murkier for Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney

All three players worked on the side during Thursday's practice after also being on the field (but mostly on the side) on Wednesday.

Being at practice on Wednesday was a notable step for all three players, who had not been on the practice field since suffering their respective injuries.



Head coach Joe Judge added that he was optimistic that these three would be able to practice with the team at some point this week, though he can't say the same about their availability

Barkley has been out since injuring his ankle against the Cowboys on Oc. 10 in Dallas, Golladay has also been out since hurting his knee against the Cowboys on Oct. 10, and Toney has been out since injuring his ankle against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 17.



Daniel Jones and the Giants beat the Panthers last week with nearly all of their offensive weapons sidelined, so getting any of them back against a struggling Chiefs defense would be big.